Dangerous Hurricane Maria taking aim at Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO — Hurricane Maria is taking aim at Puerto Rico and with winds topping 160 miles per hour, thousands of residents have taken shelter.

Grisele Cruz sought safety in a school, saying facing another storm means”we’re going to be without services for a long time.”

Governor Ricardo Rossello warned this could be the kind of storm the island hasn’t seen for several generations.

“I ask for America’s prayers. My administration has done everything within our power to prepare for this event and to protect the lives of everyone in the island.”

This is the second maximum-strength hurricane to hit the Caribbean this month. She brushed by the French island of Martinique on Tuesday leaving most of the island unscathed. The Caribbean island of Antigua also suffered a glancing blow, but the storm tragically killed at least one person in Guadeloupe and devastated the tiny nation of Dominica.

Maria is expected blast the Puerto Rico island with wind and rain for more than 12 hours.

#HurricaneMaria about to make landfall in #PuertoRico and damage showing up on the streets of San Juan. Video from Zac Gooch. pic.twitter.com/fsL71xLwJP — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 20, 2017