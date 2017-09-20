City grills Liberty Bowl management over stadium problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The private management company that oversees the Liberty Bowl is in trouble with some City Council members.

This weekend's massive UCLA game was a big win for the Tigers and for Memphis.

But on a hot day, the stadium had trouble getting bottled water to everyone who wanted it.

It's Spectra Management's responsibility to make sure events at the stadium have everything they need.

City Council members say the lack of water was unacceptable, and they questioned Spectra management recently over that and other issues, including elevator operation.

"Just to be clear, the stadium did not run out of water, we ran out of bottled water at a number of the stands," a Spectra representative told council.

Councilman Philip Spinosa responded, " I felt like you were about to say, the stadium didn't run out of water, because they had water fountains. Um, that's no the point. The point is that people were there to enjoy the afternoon and it was hot."

Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen called the situation "embarassing."

Since seasonal events started at the Liberty Bowl this summer, elevators have gone out, roofs have leaked, and more.

Spectra has held the stadium contract for about six years. There's no word on whether that contract is in jeopardy.