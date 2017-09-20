× Arkansas teacher arrested after being accused of having sex with teen

MARKED TREE, Ark. — An Arkansas teacher has been arrested for sexual assault.

Arkansas State Police said they started investigating after at least one teenage boy made allegations of having a “sexual liaison” with her.

Police identified the woman as Jessie Goline, 25, a Marked Tree High School teacher who lives in Jonesboro.

She’s charged with first-degree sexual assault.

WREG is working to learn more about the case.