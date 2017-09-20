3 pedestrians hit by cars across city, 1 driver fled scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three pedestrians were hit by a car in separate incidents.
One was a hit-and-run that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Carnes Avenue.
The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver, who was in a white pickup truck, drove away from the scene.
Around the same time, police responded to Bellevue Boulevard and McLemore Avenue, where a woman was hit by a car. She’s in critical condition.
The driver stayed on the scene, police said.
The victim in the third incident was a juvenile. He’s not in critical condition, police said.
Police said he was hit by a car in the 4800 block of American Way at 8 p.m.
Police issued that driver a misdemeanor citation.