3 pedestrians hit by cars across city, 1 driver fled scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three pedestrians were hit by a car in separate incidents.

One was a hit-and-run that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Carnes Avenue.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver, who was in a white pickup truck, drove away from the scene.

Around the same time, police responded to Bellevue Boulevard and McLemore Avenue, where a woman was hit by a car. She’s in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

The victim in the third incident was a juvenile. He’s not in critical condition, police said.

Police said he was hit by a car in the 4800 block of American Way at 8 p.m.

Police issued that driver a misdemeanor citation.