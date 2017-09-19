Twice escaped Arkansas inmate captured after falling through ceiling

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man who has twice escaped from jail in the last five weeks has been recaptured, this time after falling through a ceiling.

According to Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith, Bryan Baldwin was initially able to escape through a fence with the help of eight of his fellow inmates.

Two days later, authorities received a tip the inmate was inside a home on Block Street in Wynne, Arkansas. After watching the home for several hours, deputies made entry and discovered the 43-year-old hiding in the attic. But before they could get him down, he reportedly fell through the ceiling.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Associated Press reported Baldwin was arrested in August on a DWI charge, but fled before police could finish booking him. Smith said Baldwin was captured last week, but again escaped through a fence surrounding the jail’s exercise yard.

He now faces charges including two counts of third-degree escape.