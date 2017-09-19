Teen shown on camera returning wallet (and $1,500) to owner

SACRAMENTO — An 18-year-old in California is getting praise after he was shown on camera returning a wallet with $1,500 and a handful of credit cards inside, according to KOVR.

Tyler Opdyke was handing out fliers for his uncle’s pest control business when he found the wallet outside Melissa Vang’s home.

“I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet,” Opdyke told KOVR. “And then I thought about the house. I thought about the family who lived there.”

Vang told KOVR her husband dropped the wallet on his way to his car.

After finding the wallet, Tyler knocked on the door to hand it over. Vang was afraid to answer the door — so Tyler can be seen in the video holding up the wallet to the camera.

“I don’t open my door to strangers, or anyone really that I don’t know or recognize. So after he walked away, I checked my camera,” Vang said.

After no one answered the door, Tyler placed it under the doormat and left. He returned later to make sure someone had retrieved the wallet.

“I went back to go see if the money was still there because if it was, I was going to keep knocking. And that’s when Melissa and her two girls came out and we hugged,” Opdyke said.