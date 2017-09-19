Reward offered after state penitentiary inmates escape in Parchman

PARCHMAN, Miss. —Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the recovery of two escaped inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

James Sanders and Ryan Young both went missing sometime between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, and authorities said both of them should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sanders was serving a life sentence for a Lafayette County murder in which he placed a deer’s head on the victim’s headless torso and drove around the county showing it to his friends for several days in 1998.

Young was sentenced to 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Claiborne County.

Police didn’t say how they escaped.