The Holly Bobo Murder Trial

Reward offered after state penitentiary inmates escape in Parchman

Posted 11:17 am, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 19, 2017

James Sanders and Ryan Young are both armed and dangerous, agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections said.

PARCHMAN, Miss. —Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the recovery of two escaped inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

James Sanders and Ryan Young both went missing sometime between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, and authorities said both of them should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sanders was serving a life sentence for a Lafayette County murder in which he placed a deer’s head on the victim’s headless torso and drove around the county showing it to his friends for several days in 1998.

Young was sentenced to 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Claiborne County.

Police didn’t say how they escaped.