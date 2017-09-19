Reward money offered in Bass Pro gun theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reward is being offered following a recent theft at Bass Pro.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering $1,000 each for information leading the arrest of a man caught on security camera stealing several guns on September 9.

MPD detectives think he might’ve gotten away with more than just one firearm — and security told police the man might’ve been hiding in the store after it closed.

A salesman first noticed the gun was missing and when they reviewed the store camera footage they noticed the accused thief holding the gun around 3:30 a.m. It’s unknown how he got inside — that’s why store employees think he might’ve been hiding inside until it closed for the night.

Cameras caught him walking out one of the side doors.

If you can help, call the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.