President to address ‘North Korea menace’ at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK — An “America first” theme is expected when President Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

In addition to remarks he’ll make on Iran, Venezuela, and terrorism, a senior administration official says the President will directly address the “North Korea menace…in extremely tough terms”.

“We commend the Secretary General and his call for the United Nations to focus more on people and less on bureaucracy.”

On Monday, the President’s busy day included a call for more reforms to the UN. He also met with the president of France, where officials said Mr. Trump agreed to discuss the Paris Climate agreement further. With Israel’s prime minister, President Trump insisted there is potential for peace in the Middle East.

“We are giving it an absolute go, I think there’s a good chance it will happen, most people would say there’s no chance.”

In between meetings, the President spoke by phone with China’s president. The White House said the two agreed to maximize pressure on North Korea using UN sanctions.

When pressed on whether or not he will call out China or Russia specifically in the address, an administration official said “everyone in this world who needs to be delivered a message in this speech will understand what message is being delivered.