Police investigating shooting in Binghamton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting in Binghamton.

A man was shot in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue Tuesday night. Police said someone drove him from the scene to Regional Medical Center.

He was originally in critical condition, police said, but he improved and is no longer critical.

Police do not have information on a suspect in the case.

Police also said Tuesday night they responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Heard Avenue. They later said that was a suicide.