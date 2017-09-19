Police: EMT critically injured by impaired driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local EMT was critically injured by a driver police say was driving impaired.

According to the accident reports, the first responder was stopped at a red light on Whitten Road near Century Center Parkway when a GMC Sierra hit him on the driver’s side.

The impact send debris across the roadway and left tire marks on the pavement.

The driver of the Sierra, Charles Haywood, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the other driver had to be extracted from his Honda Accord. That driver was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said the victim has been since upgraded to stable condition.

When questioned, Haywood stated he was taking anti-depressants which made him drowsy. Officers placed him under arrest, noting his speech was “slow and lethargic” and that he had stated he had been partying all night after the Chris Stapleton concert.

Inside his car, officers also discovered a shotgun, shot gun shells, a loaded handgun magazine and marijuana .

Haywood was charged with DUI, possession of a control substance, reckless driving, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.