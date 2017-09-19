Multiple juveniles reportedly injured in Byhalia rollover crash
BYHALIA, Miss. — Multiple injuries have been reported following an accident in Marshall County.
WREG was told the one vehicle accident happened on Hernando Road near Highway 309 early Tuesday morning.
Initial reports indicate there were multiple juveniles inside the car when it crashed and rolled over.
While no official word has been released on the conditions of those involved, we have heard the air wing has been called to the scene.
34.787438 -89.654133