Memphis man faces child rape charges in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in Murfreesboro on several charges related to the alleged rape of children, records show.

William Tate Hightower, 32, was charged with four counts of rape and other related sexual battery charges in July.

While out on bond Thursday, a grand jury indicted him on more charges related to a 10-year-old girl following an investigation. Those charges included five counts of rape of a child.

Bond was set at $150,000. Hightower has a court date set for Oct. 16.