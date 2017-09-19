Man helps former firefighter who’s fallen on hard times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this edition of Pass It On, we hit the streets.

I don't have a lot of experience doing this, but I'm a patient man. I take the Pass It On sign and stand just off Winchester and 385.

There is the occasional honking horn, but no one stops — that is, until about 10 minutes into our sidewalk adventure where I spot one guy who looks like a great prospect. I walk up to his car and meet our playmaker, Shun McClure.

"Rod used to be a Memphis firefighter, but he came into some bad health and he's just been off work ever since that," Shun tells me.

We give Rod a call, to see if we can catch him by surprise. We put a microphone on Shun and get ready to pass out the cash.

"So what did you think when you when you saw me holding the sign out there?" I ask.

"I thought y'all were advertising hot wings today."

"Hot wings? No, but we've got something better than that."

I hand over $300 from News Channel 3.

Shun says Rod will be surprised and agrees this is better than hot wings.

In a matter of minutes, we're rolling. We surprise Shun's buddy Rod with a knock at the door.

Once inside, Shun explains the surprise.

"We're going to Pass It On to ya, man."

"You joking me," Rod says. "I really don't know what to say except thank you."

He explains his rough road.

"I've been going through a whole lot. I have cancer. I was a Memphis firefighter. Lost my job because of the cancer and my side job, taking people to dialysis that were bedridden. So one thing led to another. The city took my health insurance and I still go through treatments. So through the grace of God I'm still able to make it."

This $300 will help Rod with his medical bills and maybe even a few wings with his buddy Shun.