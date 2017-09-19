Go Jim Go training rides roll on with a trip across north Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — Friday, September 15 saw Go Jim Go’s core riders visiting schools in Oxford, Batesville, and other cities across north Mississippi.

Training rides allow more schools to take part in fundraising for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital because we simply can’t get to every one of the more than 100 schools during our regular ride at the end of the month.

Here are the videos from the north Mississippi training ride. Don’t forget to click on the speaker icon at the lower right of each of the videos to turn on the audio if the video starts playing without it.

Jim’s summary of the day:

Batesville Junior High:

Batesville Middle:

Batesville Intermediate and Batesville Elementary:

Pope School:

Davidson Elementary:

Oxford Learning Center:

Lafayette High:

Oxford Middle:

Della Davidson Elementary:

Oxford Intermediate: