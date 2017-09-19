LIVE: Defense’s turn to take center stage in Holly Bobo murder trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Attorneys representing Zachary Adams, the man accused in the kidnap, rape and murder of 20-year-old Holly Bobo, are now set to present their evidence to the jury who hold their defendant’s fate in their hands.

On Monday, the state wrapped up it’s case after calling multiple friends and fellow inmates to the stand. Each of them described alleged encounters with the defendant that support the prosecution’s case against him.

It’s unclear if Adams will take the stand.

