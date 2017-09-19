Bartlett police arrest man after finding quite the stash in his house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- A man is behind bars after police found quite a stash in his house.

Police believe a lot of the items found were stolen.

Kenneth Wirt is now facing eight charges, including motor vehicle burglary, theft and vandalism.

Bartlett Police said this guy had been breaking into cars across Shelby County for weeks and just connected him to three more cases in Memphis.

WREG got a copy of the police report that launched the investigation. A man said his car was broken into last month while he was at the movies. He said his radio, speakers and amplifier were taken.

That victim claims he found his radio on Facebook Marketplace a month later. It even listed the same serial number.

Police said they got a warrant, searched Wirt's house and found more car radios, stereos, guns, cash, ammo, power tools, routers, receivers and more.

It's unclear what crimes Wirt is exactly connected to right now. Other agencies are starting to contact Bartlett Police Department.

"It's not a good feeling at all to come out and see that it's happened," said Amber Lias, who has had her car broken into twice before.

"It taught me the lesson of not leaving stuff out," she said. "I try to hide everything. I don't leave anything out. I always make sure if I get out and I'm shopping, I put my stuff in the trunk and try to be discrete about it."

WREG will let you know if Wirt faces additional charges.