Woman accused of pointing gun at 2-year-old, grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly pointed a gun at a two-year-old and her grandmother as they were crossing the street at Poplar Avenue and Fourth.

According to police records, Linda Turner began honking her horn at the pair and gesturing at them. She then stopped the car, rolled down the window and the two women “exchanged words.”

A witness stated that’s when Turner pulled out a gun, pointed it and told them “I am the police” when they said officers were on their way to arrest her.

While being questioned, the suspect told police the grandmother was jaywalking in front of her and that she was only “fussing” at them when she became the target of ugly words. She also admitted to showing them her handgun, but denied pointing it at them.

Officers said they discovered a loaded, six shot Taurus revolver in the front passenger seat.

Turner was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal impersonation of an officer.