Tigers QB picks up weekly honor from American Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Senior quarterback Riley Ferguson earned his fourth American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week award Monday. One of his favorite targets in the win over UCLA was senior wide receiver Anthony Miller, who was named to the league’s weekly honor roll for his nine-catch, 185-yard and two touchdown effort in the win.

Ferguson, who was also named the Walter Camp Award Offensive Player of the Week Sunday, went 23-of-38 for 398 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-45 win over #25 ranked UCLA on a nationally-broadcast ABC game Saturday. The 398-yard game was his eighth 300-yard passing outing of his 15-game-old Memphis career and his six touchdown passes on Saturday tied his career-best (vs Bowling Green last year).

This is the first weekly honor of the season for Ferguson and is the fourth of his career.

The 185-yard receiving game for Miller was his 12th career game with more than 100 receiving yards and ranks second in his career marks behind his school-record 250 yard receiving game against Tulsa last year.

–gotigersgo.com–