Small child reportedly dropped off at apartment complex, left alone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a video that nearly 200,000 people have watched: a child dressed in a red and white character shirt with khaki pants with a woman in the background asking if anyone knows whose child this is.

“That’s like movie stuff, like you see on movies somebody pull up and drop a baby off and ride off.”

Courtney Bennett lives at the Ashton Hills Apartments in Raleigh. He says he saw it all happen Sunday night.

“Someone pulled up in a black Charger, I don’t know who it is, I just know it was a man and just left the baby.”

That’s when Bennett says the baby began to cry and run after the car.

“But I seen the baby just running all the way down. That’s when I started running after the baby and when I, by the time I got to the baby, he was in the middle of the street.”

Bennett says he began knocking on doors trying to find relatives. He says that’s when a neighbor decided to go live on Facebook.

“So she just said I’m gonna go live and maybe somebody will say that this is their baby.”

Bennett says the same neighbor called police. He says after MPD showed up, so did the child’s mother.

“I heard that she got the baby back.”

WREG talked a woman who commented on the live video and said she was the boy’s aunt.

“He said my nephew, our nephew is on TV, I mean on Facebook at somebody house.”

She also says the baby is now back with his mother.

“I know his mother is a good mother. I mean, I know it had to have been something, I mean to cause her to separate from him you, because she don’t never leave her baby nowhere with nobody.”

The Department of Children’s Services is investigating.