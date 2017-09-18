Shooting at Edgewater Apartments critically injures 18-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young woman is in critical condition following an overnight shooting at the Edgewater Apartments.

Investigators said it happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the complex which is located in the 1800 block of Second Cove.

The woman was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Police told WREG the call initially came in as an accidental shooting, but they are still investigating.

No arrests have been made.