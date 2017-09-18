× School crossing guard hit by car after driver has seizure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crossing guard was hit by a car outside Freedom Preparatory Academy Monday afternoon.

A representative from the school told WREG a parent suffered an epileptic seizure while driving and hit the guard.

It happened outside the school on the corner of Parkrose Road and Westmont Road.

The crossing guard is OK and didn’t go to the hospital, the representative said. The parent was transported to the hospital.