President makes UN debut as North Korea’s nuclear program takes center stage

WASHINGTON — U.S. military fighter jets took part in a new show of force against North Korea. Video released overnight shows American, Japanese and South Korean warplanes practicing attacks with live bombs.

The north's nuclear program is a major focus for President Donald Trump and his administration as he heads to the United Nations this week.

"We have pretty much exhausted all the things we can do at the security council at this point, now I'm perfectly happy kicking this over to General Mattis because he has plenty of military options," said U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

On Monday, the President will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emanuel Macron. The White House stated he also has a meeting scheduled with the South Korean president, which will focus on how to maximize economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea.

He is also expected to deliver remarks before the U.N. to address Iran, Syria, and global terrorism — all while promoting an "America First" agenda. He's also expected to go after the U.N. itself, pushing for reforms that include more transparency and accountability.

"I think he does believe the United Nations can be a very important instrument of addressing these threats to the world but I think he also takes the view that the United Nations has fallen short and he wants to motivate them in that regard," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

Neither presidents from China nor Russia will be at the UN this week. As North Korea's two primary trader partners, President Trump has urged both leaders to do more to help convince Pyongyang to stand down.

He also hinted at the possibility of sticking with the Paris Climate agreement, saying the President remains "open to finding those conditions where we can remain engaged."