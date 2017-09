Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recovery continues in the Caribbean more than a week after many of the islands sustained direct hits from Hurricane Irma.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, supplies have been delivered by the military and even cruise ships, but some worry it won't be enough.

Memphian Brian Clay's father is the pastor of Kings Hill Lutheran Church in St. Croix. He talked about what he is dealing with as his church recovers.