MDOH: 51 cases of West Nile virus confirmed this year

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health has confirmed four new cases of the West Nile virus.

So far, 51 people have been diagnosed with the virus in 24 counties including Bolivar, Calhoun, Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Hinds, Humphreys, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Wilkinson and Yazoo counties.

Two people have died.

According to the department only 43 cases were reported all year. Two people died.

West Nile Virus is spread by mosquitoes causing a wide range of symptoms including fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle weakness, swollen lymph nodes and meningitis. In a small number of people it can even cause encephalitis, paralysis, coma and death.