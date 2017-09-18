John Hagan of Germantown High School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- John Hagan of Germantown High School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. John teaches grades nine through 12. Thank you, John, for you hard work in preparing the future leaders of the world. You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by using this link.
