Day Seven: State expected to call final witnesses in Holly Bobo murder trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The second week of testimony begins Monday in the trial of Zachary Adams, the man accused of killing Holly Bobo six years ago.

On Saturday, one of Holly’s friends testified about an odd experience she had on a double date with Bobo and her boyfriend just days before her disappearance. She stated they were at the fairgrounds when she saw a man out of the corner of her eye.

“When I was glancing toward his way, he looked down and then I looked away, he was looking up. But I caught him a few times looking up toward us.”

The man was later identified as Shayne Austin, the co-defendant who killed himself two years ago.

On Monday, the state is expected to wrap up its case and the defense will start calling its witnesses.

Bridget Chapman will be tweeting live from inside the courtroom.

You can also watch the proceedings live on WREG.com.

To review all the testimony, click here.