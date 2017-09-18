Batesville Intermediate teacher under fire for Facebook post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. -- Parents in Panola County want a teacher fired after they claim she went on a racist rant on Facebook.

WREG has learned the Batesville Intermediate School teacher has been put on administrative leave while the district investigates.

"I don't feel right with her teaching him," said parent Keboni Anderson.

She and other parents said they snapped a picture when they saw their child's second-grade teacher post on Facebook, "If blacks in this county are so offended, no one is forcing them to stay here. Why don't they pick up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure our government will pay for it! We pay for everything else."

"She came to me as a good person and then when I read the comment it rubbed me the wrong way," said Anderson.

Other parents voiced their concerns too including, Tammie Thornton, who said she had issues with this teacher before.

"And then for you to be in a public school system! One where we've got black students, we've got white students, and we've got other students, you should not go on social media and say anything pertaining to race," said Thornton.

South Panola School District officials sent WREG a copy of their policy that states the teacher and principal will have a meeting and the teacher could face suspension, dismissal or non-renewal. Read it here.

WREG reached out to the teacher but has yet to hear back.

She did post on Facebook, "I think my account was hacked. I keep getting messages about racist posts, but when I go to my page, I can't see it." She went on to write she posts about "cows, recipes and home improvement stuff not racism."

"I don't think her account was hacked. I really don't," said Thornton.

No word how long the investigation could take.

WREG has chose not to release the teacher's name until the investigation is over.