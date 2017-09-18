‘Armed and dangerous’: Inmates escape from state penitentiary in Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. — State authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

James Sanders and Ryan Young are both armed and dangerous, agents with the Mississippi Department of Corrections stated.

Sanders was sentenced to live behind bars for a Lafayette County murder/homicide.

Young was serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearms by a convicted felon in Claiborne County.

Police didn’t say how they escaped, but stated it happened sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

If you see them, call MDOC at (662) 745-6611.