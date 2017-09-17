Truck crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. — A truck crashed into a Confederate statue on the University of Mississippi campus Saturday night.

The statue, which is located on University Circle and honors local Confederate soldiers who died in the war, sustained some damage, police said.

However, police do not believe the crash was intentional, but rather the result of drunk driving. University Police are investigating the driver for DUI and working with the prosecutor, district attorney and FBI on possible further charges.

Police said the driver and a passenger were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

