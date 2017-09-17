× Redbirds are Champions of the PCL

EL PASO, Texas — What would a record-setting season by without a PCL Championship to celebrate?

Patrick Wisdom broke a scoreless tie with his 32nd home run of the season, a 2-run shot in the fifth, to help the Redbirds beat El Paso 3-1 in Game 5 of the best of 5 PCL Championship.

It is the ‘Birds third PCL title in franchise history and first since 2009.

They still have one more game to play–Tuesday night against International League champion Durham in the AAA Championship game.

That game will be played in Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.