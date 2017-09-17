Fire at Cooper-Young church under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning fire at a historic Midtown church is under investigation.

Fire and police crews surrounded First Congregational Church at 1000 S. Cooper on Sunday morning.

Mark Allen, who is married to church pastor Rev. Cheryl Cornish and does maintenance on the building, said a passerby alerted him to the fire about 5:30 a.m.

He did not know where it started or how extensive the damage, but he described the fire as “not minor,” though the building was structurally sound.

A prayer gathering will be held outside the building Sunday in lieu of church service.

The hostel and bike shop that operate inside the building were unaffected, Allen said.

Crews on the scene did not want to release information pending an investigation.

Allen said he found a window broken out of the building Saturday, as the Cooper-Young Festival was going on, but he did not know if that was related to the fire.