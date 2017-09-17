Ferguson becomes 1st Tiger ever to win National award

MEMPHIS – Senior quarterback Riley Ferguson’s name was on a number of national honor lists Sunday. Ferguson became the first player in Memphis history to be named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week, then was named the Athlon Sports Offensive Player of the Week. He was also named to the College Sports Madness National Offensive Player of the week Sunday morning.

In a 48-45 win over #25 ranked UCLA, Ferguson went 23-of-38, finishing with 398 yards and six touchdowns to help his Tiger team to a 2-0 record. With 9:56 remaining, Ferguson found senior wide receiver Phil Mayhue in the end zone to retake the lead at 48-45.

After playing in a tropical depression, the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, in Memphis’ season-opener, Ferguson currently ranks fourth in the American Athletic Conference with 247.5 yards per game and his six passing touchdowns through two games ranks third behind SMU’s Ben Hicks and USF’s Quinton Flowers. Both Hicks and Flowers have played three games so far this season, while Memphis had its week two game at UCF rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma’s landfall in Florida.

Ferguson has been helped by a Memphis rushing offense that ranks 23rd in the country with 240.5 yards per game through two weeks of play. Sophomore running back Darrell Henderson ranks second in the country with a 10.54 ypc average.

Memphis plays its final non-conference game of the season on Saturday when regional foe Southern Illinois comes to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium for a 7 p.m. game. That game will be carried on ESPN3.com and will be Memphis’ Homecoming. The Tigers will then open play the following week at UCF. A game time and television partner for the rescheduled UCF game still have to be announced.

-www.gotigersgo.com-