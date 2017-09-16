Woman found dead in car on South Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in one South Memphis neighborhood were on edge Saturday after waking up to find a dead woman inside of a car in front of a vacant home.

Tanesha Bates can’t stop thinking of Saturday morning’s chilling discovery on Saxon.

“It was crazy. I can’t believe someone is dead right by my house,” Bates said. “I’ll never forget that sight it was horrifying.”

Neighbors say the woman was found on the passenger side of car parked outside of a vacant home with boarded windows and tall grass.

Bates says a neighbor thought the woman was having car trouble Saturday — that neighbor walked over, tapped the window to help but realized the woman wasn’t breathing.

That’s when he called 911.

“It was heart wrenching, like lord have mercy, what is going on?”

Bates watched it all unfold, she says she noticed the car around 10 on Saturday morning. The car was towed away until around 2.

Investigators have not released the woman’s identity or cause of death.