University of Memphis Tigers knock off No. 25 UCLA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riley Ferguson went throw-for-throw with Heisman hopeful Josh Rosen, throwing for 398 yards and a career high-tying 6 TD’s as the Tigers knocked off 25th-ranked UCLA 48-45 in a shootout at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday.

Former CBHS star Anthony Miller caught 9 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

While the U of M defense did give up 45 points and 633 yards to the Bruins, with Rosen throwing for 463 and 4 TD’s, they also picked off Rosen twice including a 60-yard pick six for former MUS star Tim Hart as the Tigers knocked off a ranked opponent at home, for a third straight year.