Redbirds unable to close out PCL Championship in game 3

EL PASO, TX-The Memphis Redbirds dropped Game 3 of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 3-0, but still lead the best-of-five title series, 2-1.

Jeremy Martinez had two of Memphis’ six hits in the game, and Breyvic Valera added a double. The Redbirds left 10 runners on base and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Tyler O’Neill was 1-for-2 with two walks, and he also made a spectacular catch into the centerfield wall to save a run.

Ryan Helsley started for Memphis and worked 6.0 solid innings, giving up just one run on five hits while striking out five. His lone blemish was a solo home run in the fifth inning. El Paso scored two more in the seventh to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.

Memphis has had just one scoring inning in its last two games, spanning 20 innings, which was the 11th-inning walk-off home run in yesterday’s Game 2. The Redbirds were shut out earlier in the playoffs in Game 2 against Colorado Springs but scored 15 runs the following day.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is tomorrow night at 8:05 (CT). Sunday’s series finale, if necessary, is Sunday night at 7:05. The winner of the PCL plays the Durham Bulls (Rays), the winner of the International League, in the winner-take-all Gilden Triple-A National Championship Game, which will be played Tuesday in Scranton, Pa.

