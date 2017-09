TUNICA, Miss. — A child from Tunica has disappeared, and deputies need help finding her.

Authorities say 14-year-old Kaniya Bowman

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday, wearing a white shirt, gray pants with pink lines, and burgundy furry flip flops.

Call the Tunica County Investigation Division at (662) 363-1411 if you know anything