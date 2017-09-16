× Memphis police looking for runaway girl who may be endangered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for an endangered 14-year-old girl missing from the Hickory Hill area without her medication.

Erica Maxwell was last seen at her home in the 4200 block of Runningbrook at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police say she has mental disorders, and ran away when her mother would not let her go out.

She’s described as a black, about 5-foot-six, 135 pounds, with curly hair in a ponytail and brown eyes, wearing leopard print glasses, denim shorts and a bluish-green shirt.

If seen, please contact Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677 or (901) 636-4479.