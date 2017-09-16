Man charged with killing woman in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police found a woman dead at the scene after responding to a situation at an apartment in South Memphis on Friday night.

James Nelson has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun, police said Saturday.

The situation unfolded in the 1400 block of Gaither shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. Police believe it may have started as a domestic situation between Nelson and an ex.

According to a man on scene Saturday, Nelson lived at the Gaither address with his current girlfriend, who is the man’s cousin, and Nelson’s ex showed up.

They fought and Nelson shot her, the man said.