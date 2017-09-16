Hail Mary stuns Tennessee in Gainesville

The Holly Bobo Murder Trial

Kadarius Toney of the Florida Gators reaches for the football in front of Rashaan Gaulden of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half of their game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. –  Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.

Franks scrambled away from the rush on a first-and-10 play with 9 seconds remaining and found Cleveland behind safety Micah Abernathy for a Hail Mary that no one,  especially the Volunteers, saw coming.

The final play capped a crazy fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 37 points and little, if any, defense.

Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) can blame three missed field goals for not being ahead late. The Gators (1-1, 1-0) looked as if they had the game in hand early in the final frame, but found a way to let the Volunteers get back in it.

It looked for sure as if it was headed for overtime, and then Franks found Cleveland.