Two men shot in possible Medical District robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were injured in the Medical District overnight in what police are investigating as an armed robbery.

It happened just before midnight at a corner grocery store in the 500 block of Vance.

Investigators on the scene told WREG the first victim was shot in the calf, and then an innocent bystander coming out of the business was also shot. Both victims are expected to be okay.

The store owner described the moments bullets started flying.

“I lost count. It must have been more than 25 because they were coming from multiple sources.”

A description of the gunmen have not been released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.