The Mid-South Maze is ready for family fun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may be hard to believe but the Mid-South Maze at the Agricenter is officially open for the fall season.

This year’s theme: Bee-lieve Memphis.

The 10-acre honeycomb labyrinth will test your skills (and sense of direction) as you make your way through the many twists and turns. For those brave enough, the maze will also transform into a haunted maze in October, with scary characters lurching around everyone corner waiting to scare visitors.

There’s even a BEEr Garden for the adults.

The maze will be open in September on Thursday and Friday from 4-10 pm, Saturday Noon-10pm, and Sunday from Noon-8 pm.

In October, Wednesday thru Friday 4- 10p, Saturday Noon- 10pm and Sunday from Noon- 8p.

The haunted maze will be open on Friday and Saturday nights starting at dusk starting September 30th. The Maze is adding an extra scare weekend this year on November 3rd and 4th.