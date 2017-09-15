President calls for ‘tougher, and more specific’ travel ban amid London attack

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called for the expansion of his travel ban in the wake of an overseas terror incident, railing against “loser terrorists” behind the London Tube explosion.

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” he tweeted.

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

President Trump then added, “The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”

In a fourth tweet Friday morning, the President said, “We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years. Must be proactive & nasty!”

We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.Must be proactive & nasty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Police said an “improvised explosive device” was detonated on a train in west London Friday, injuring at least 18 people, in an incident authorities are treating as terrorism. Authorities in London are still investigating the attack, and it’s not immediately clear who was responsible or what President Trump was referring to in suggesting that the perpetrators were known to authorities.

This isn’t the first time President Trump has used terrorist attacks in London to call for his travel ban. After two terror attacks in the city in June, he tweeted, “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

The Supreme Court granted Tuesday a Trump administration request to continue to bar most refugees under its travel ban. The travel ban bars certain people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US.

The issue concerning the scope of the travel ban has been making its way through the courts since last spring, when the Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect except for those with a “bona fide” relationship to the United States. The order might give hope to supporters of the ban, but it may also simply reflect a desire on the part of the justices to maintain the status quo until the justices can hear the case next month.