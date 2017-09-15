× Police search for man accused of stealing gun from Bass Pro Shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help tracking down down a man wanted for stealing a tactical rifle from the Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid.

MPD detectives think he might’ve gotten away with more than just one firearm — and security told police the man might’ve been hiding in the store after it closed.

It was a bold crime at one of the Mid-South’s tourist attractions.

“That is crazy because they look pretty secure in there,” said shopper Autum Dever.

If you’ve been inside the expansive shop, you know there are plenty of nooks and crannies.

“Oh yeah there are plenty of places to hide,” said Dever.

A salesman first noticed the gun was missing last Saturday morning.

When security officers reviewed store camera footage they noticed the accused thief holding the gun around 3:30 a.m. It’s unknown how he got inside — that’s why store employees think he might’ve been hiding inside until it closed for the night.

Cameras caught him walking out one of the side doors.

An inventory check showed two more guns were also missing.

Customers WREG talked to said they understand how the gun thief was able to hide inside this megastore but they have questions about how easily he was able to get out.

“I know it’s pretty secure. I don’t know how they would’ve got out without them knowing that they got it,” Dever said.

For now detectives hope a picture from surveillance video can help catch the accused burglar and Bass Pro visitors want these guns off the street.

“Oh yeah with people just killing for no reason? Oh yeah. It’s very scary,” said Pryce Brown, another shopper

WREG reached out to a spokesperson with Bass Pro Shop for a comment but have not heard back.