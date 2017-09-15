Memphis police frustrated by lack of tips on city’s unsolved crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Some of the city's most appalling crimes are going unsolved. It's angering communities and frustrating police.

Memphis Police Department reports 140 homicides so far this year. Fifty-two remain unsolved.

"It's very frustrating," said MPD Major Lambert Ross. "The victim in the homicide cannot tell his story. We try to get as much evidence from a scene as we can, but it only takes us so far. We need the community to give us any information they have."

The problem is that information just isn't coming in.

No one is talking in some of the most senseless and heartbreaking crimes that left innocent bystanders dead.

Just this week, police said a fight between teens and adults on Morehead turned into gunfire. Six people were shot, including Latonia Henneghan who was just holding her baby in front of her grandmother's house.

Witnesses say she had nothing to do with the fight.

She died in the hospital.

CrimeStoppers is waiting for their tip lines to ring.

And then there's Laylah Washington.

The two-year-old girl was shot and killed during apparent road rage.

The state, city and even the fire department gave money for her reward. It's at $22,000.

Still, CrimeStoppers said they've yet to receive a solid lead.

"I'm sure people are saying that individual had no idea that child was in that car," said Buddy Chapman with CrimeStopers.

Ross said these violent offenders will walk the streets until they get the evidence they need.

"It may be the smallest info you give it to us. We link it to something we already know, and the case is solved," he said.

He assured WREG you can remain anonymous.

"This is all about you getting paid. No one knows who you are. You will never go to court. The info is never subpoenaed. It can't be," he said.

If you have any information in any crime, just call CrimeStopeprs 901-528-Cash.