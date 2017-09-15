Deputies: ‘Major’ drug dealer arrested in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have made what’s being touted as a major drug bust in Decatur County.

According to authorities, it all started when a deputy in Perry County pulled over a car on Wednesday. The driver took off and eventually wrecked down the road with two males and female inside.

Among those inside the car was Steven Inman. WREG was told Inman is considered one of the biggest drug dealers in Decatur County. Deputies had reportedly been investigating him for quite some time.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for Inman’s home, which is located across the street from a Decatur County School building. They found 150 grams of crystal meth and $4,000 in cash inside the home. They also seized three vehicles.

Also inside the home was Blake Barnett, a former boyfriend of Holly Bobo.

Authorities confirmed he was arrested, but wouldn’t release any information on charges.