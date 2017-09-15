× One and Only BBQ in Cordova robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular Cordova barbecue restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Thursday, and police are looking for the suspects captured on surveillance video.

Police said two male suspects approached employees in the parking lot outside One and Only BBQ on Timber Creek Drive about 11:10 p.m.

One of the men had a handgun and forced the employees back into the business, where they demanded money. After getting the money, they fled out a back door.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.