Memphis in May events bring in $112 million for the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret that Memphis in May events draw thousands to the Bluff City every year and now we’re learning just how much of an impact the annual festival had on the city.

The International Festival released its economic impact study for this year’s event and found it broke the record set last year, bringing in nearly $112 million. That’s a 27 percent increase over last year’s $88 million impact.

“The mission of Memphis in May International Festival has always been to promote and celebrate Memphis culture, foster economic growth, and enhance international awareness through education, so we are pleased to have once again delivered on our mission to positively impact the economic growth of the Memphis area,” said president and CEO James Holt.

In addition, the popular festival attracted more than 94,000 visitors, supported more than 1,000 jobs and created over $3 million in tax revenues.

The dates for next year’s events have already been set. The three day Beale Street Music Festival kicks off on May 4 followed by International Week May 7 through the 13th.

Three days later the BBQ enthusiasts will flock downtown for the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 16 through the 19th.

Finally, the month-long event will conclude with the Great American River Run and 901 Fest on May 26.