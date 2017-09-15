Marshall County deputies have person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department has interviewed several people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday and deputies say they have a person of interest in the case.

Someone fatally hit 32-year-old Lee Bryson and kept going early Sunday morning on the Victoria Road overpass over U.S. 78.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they are going to turn the case over to the grand jury for possible indictment.

A second person that hit Bryson stopped to try and help him. When he got out to help Bryson, he was accidentally by another driver.

No word on any charges in that second incident.