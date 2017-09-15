Liquor store owner’s killer convicted decades later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury has handed down a guilty verdict in the decades-old shooting death of a liquor store owner on Central Avenue.

Stanley Owens, a 61-year-old career criminal, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and faces 15 years behind bars at sentencing next month after he killed Edward Askew back in 1990.

According to prosecutors, shots were fired, striking both men after Owens entered the Kay-T-Did Liquor Store and demanded cash. Owens was seen limping from the store, but the case was never solved.

That is until three years ago when police received a tip from an Alabama inmate detailing certain information that was never made available to the public. That man identified Owens as the perpetrator.

He was further positively identified by a witness to the holdup.